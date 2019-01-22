ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took the win against Belleville East during Tuesday’s home game at Marquette Catholic High School, 52-30.

The Explorers took an early in the first half for a 16-point lead at halftime, 26-10, with 10 points from Nick Hemann in the first half.

Belleville East struggled against early in the second half of the game putting up five points in the third quarter with three points coming from the foul line.

Scoring 26 points between the third and fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Explorers, 52-30.

Hemann led the game in points scoring 15, followed by Spencer Cox with 10 points and Chris Hartrich and Brett Terry with eight points each.

