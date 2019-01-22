Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took the win against Belleville East during Tuesday’s home game at Marquette Catholic High School, 52-30.

The Explorers took an early in the first half for a 16-point lead at halftime, 26-10, with 10 points from Nick Hemann in the first half.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville East struggled against early in the second half of the game putting up five points in the third quarter with three points coming from the foul line.

Scoring 26 points between the third and fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Explorers, 52-30.

Hemann led the game in points scoring 15, followed by Spencer Cox with 10 points and Chris Hartrich and Brett Terry with eight points each.

More like this:

Apr 19, 2024 - Marquette Catholic Boys Volleyball Notches Another Win, This Time Over Rival MELHS

May 23, 2024 - Marquette, Triad Boys Tennis Players Remain Alive At IHSA 1A State Tennis

May 2, 2024 - Gateway Metro Track Championship Sees Record Performances, Explorers, Griffins and Knights Post Solid Performances

Apr 28, 2024 - Warriors Secure Narrow 3-2 Girls Soccer Victory Over Explorers

Feb 22, 2024 - Staunton Can't Slow Down Explorers - Marquette Moves To Eighth Straight Regional Final

 