ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys volleyball is on a roll. The Explorers won on senior night Wednesday over Alton High at home 2-0 (30-28, 25-22) to improve to 6-10 overall on the season and have now won three in a row. Explorers' sophomore C.J. Steib had 7 service points. Freshman Kooper Morrisey had 4 service points. Marquette seniors are Ryan DeClue, Michael Hudson, Riley Jacobs and Joe Nugen. Marquette travels to Father McGivney Catholic on Friday night.