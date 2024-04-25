Explorers Boys Volleyball Triumphs on Senior Night, Edge Alton High 2-0
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys volleyball is on a roll. The Explorers won on senior night Wednesday over Alton High at home 2-0 (30-28, 25-22) to improve to 6-10 overall on the season and have now won three in a row.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Explorers' sophomore C.J. Steib had 7 service points. Freshman Kooper Morrisey had 4 service points.
Marquette seniors are Ryan DeClue, Michael Hudson, Riley Jacobs and Joe Nugen.
Marquette travels to Father McGivney Catholic on Friday night.