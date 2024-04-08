Explorers Boys Bring Home First At East Alton-Wood River Invite, Other Area Schools Also Shine Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Below are the East Alton-Wood River Boys Track and Field Invite results. Marquette's boys slipped past Maryville Christian and Staunton to claim the Invite championship. East Alton-Wood River Invite Boys Team Results Marquette Catholic 66 Maryville Christian 62 Staunton 61 Trenton-Wesclin 55 Breese Materi Dei 54.5 East St. Louis (SIUE Charter) 49 East Alton-Wood River 48 Father McGivney Catholic 45 Freeburg 44 Centralia Christ Our Rock 43 Madison 42 Metro East Lutheran 30 New Athens 22 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 18 Nokomis 11.5 Carrollton 7 O’Fallon First Baptist 4 100 meters - 1. Jaylen Wiley, East St. Louis Charter, 11.48 5. Mykai Taylor, Marquette 11.89. 200 meters - 1. Jaden Rochester, Marquette, 23.65, 3. Ethan Rantaen, Staunton, 23.67 and La’town Average, EAWR, 23.91. 400 meters 1. Jared Ury, Maryville Christian, 51.46, 3. Nathan Oller, Staunton, 53.32, and Charles Fedder, MELHS, 53.89. 800 meters - 1. Adam Broekemeier, MELHS, 2:11.10, 2. Taylor Ahring, McGivney, 2:13.04, 3. Daniel Kline, Marquette, 2:13.33. 1600 meters - 1. Cole Dachsteines, New Athens, 5:01.46, 2. Liam Schmidt, McGivney, 5:05.27, 3. Liam Boeing, McGivney, 5:06.56 3200 meters - 1. Nolan Goebel, Mater Dei, 10:26.41, 3. Aiden Green, Staunton, 11:15.20, 4. Levi Huber, McGivney, 11:20.41 110-meter high hurdles - 1. Landyn Mitchell, Christ Our Rock Lutheran. 16.20, 2. Cade King, Maryville Christian, 17.21. Article continues after sponsor message 300-meter low hurdles - 1. Luke Hilmes,, Breese Materi Dei, 43.31, 2. Cade King, Maryville Christian 43.69. 4 x 100 relay - SIUE Charter, 45.44, 4. Marquette - Taylor, Justin Fears, Kevin Carter, and Jayden Rochester, 46.0. 4 x 200 relay - 1. Madison, 1:34.88, 2. EAWR - Travis Skinner, Tamarion Marshall, Latown Everage and Kirk Lane, 1:35.60, 4. Marquette Catholic. 4 x 400 relay - 1. Maryville Christian - Cade King, Jared Jay, Mitch Abert and Noah Jacob, 3:40.70, 2. Staunton, 3:48.51, 3. McGivney, 3:52.59. 4 x 800 relay - 1. Father McGivney, 8:58.48 - Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt, Liam Boeing and Will Rakers, 2. EAWR, 9:42.41. Shot Put - 1. Jack Beamer, Marquette, 13.68 meters, 3. Alex McCloud, Marquette, 11.98 meters. Discus - 1. Jack Beamer, Marquette, 40.75 meters, 3. Josh Coulby Maryville Christian 35.52, 4. Brady Carroll, 32.56 meters. High Jump - 1. Earnest Davenport, Madison, 2.0 meters, 2. Cade King, Maryville Christian, 1.75 meters. Long Jump - 1. Jaylen Wiley, East St. Louis SIUE Charter, 6.46 meters, 2. Landyn Mitchell, Christ Our Rock, 5.66 meters, 4. Tah’juan Smith, EAWR, 5.23 meters. Triple Jump - 1. Thomas Ogata, Staunton, 11.93 meters and 2. Josiah Brown, EAWR, 11.28 meters. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Riverbend CEO, Luis, Get Loud, and more!