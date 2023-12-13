ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys basketball team notched its seventh win of the season Tuesday night and dominated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 56-42 in a GMC game at Marquette Family Arena.

The host Explorers took the first-quarter lead and didn't look back in the win over COR.

Braden Kline and Jaden Rochester led Marquette with 16 points each, with Brody Bechtold and Sean Williams scoring nine points each and Jaylen Cawthon had six points.

"We started strong but then we got a little lazy on defense and it went downhill for the second and third quarter," Marquette Catholic head boys coach Cody Best said. "Our experience made us back up for a strong finish for the fourth quarter.

"We must figure out how to play 32 minutes of good basketball."

The Explorers are now 7-2, while the Silver Stallions go to 1-6.

