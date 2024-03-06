The array of events slated for the upcoming season promises something engaging for everyone. For a comprehensive list of all the happenings that you won't want to miss, be sure to visit Riverbender.com's full event listing.

Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent is a delicious tradition you won't want to miss. From February 16th through March 22nd, join the community at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a savory dinner that includes two sides for just $12. The event promises great food and good company every Friday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m. Don't forget to check out Alton VFW Post 1308 on Facebook for more information.

Drive A Bus Hiring Event invites you to take the wheel and embark on a new career path. This interactive hiring event, set in Godfrey at the Illinois Central School Bus, provides a chance to get a feel for what it's like to drive a school bus on a closed course. With an attractive offer of up to $23.75 an hour and training provided for those without a CDL, this opportunity on March 9th should not be passed up. Ensure you bring a valid license and get ready to start your journey as a bus driver!

Post Commons Wedding Expo is the ideal destination for couples planning their special day. Returning for a second year due to popular demand, the Wedding Expo at Post Commons in Alton will feature over 20 industry-leading vendors. On March 10th, explore a myriad of services ranging from florists to photographers, all ready to help create your dream wedding. This event is a must-visit for anyone tying the knot, looking for inspiration, or simply wanting to connect with top-notch wedding professionals.

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Events on Mar. 8, 2024

For those with a passion for history and photography, the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center is a must-see event showcasing powerful imagery from the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War.

Homeowners and builders won't want to miss the Home Builders and Remodelers Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, the perfect place to discover the latest trends in home improvement.

Book lovers unite at the St. Andrew's Book Fair where thousands of books, movies, music, and more await eager readers looking for their next great read.

Experience a night of fun for the kids with Kids Night Out: Pleased to Eat You at The Nature Institute, including dinner and educational activities about Illinois' food chains.

Support a great cause while enjoying fine wines and craft beers at Uncorked for a Cause Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser at Bluff City Grill, benefiting the Meals for KIDS program.

Express your creativity with Spring Chicken Acrylic Painting at DJs Pub & Grill, a perfect way to enjoy a fun evening while painting a charming canvas.

Join the spiritual gathering at Gather 2024 with guest Simeon Bradshaw at Restoring Hope Church of God for a weekend of worship, word, and fellowship.

Enjoy the country tunes of Back in the Saddle LIVE at B&H at Bakers & Hale, promising an evening filled with great music on the patio.

Be thrilled by the dark and witty tale of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street performed at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center.

Laugh out loud at the Live ComedySportz Match at The Old Orchard Gallery, where improv comedy takes a competitive twist.

Catch the harmonious sounds of the Fleetwood Family LIVE at Paddy Mcd’s, where the family band will bring their musical talents to Granite City for the first time.

Events on Mar. 9, 2024

Join fellow enthusiasts at the Seed Swap at Milton Schoolhouse in Alton, IL, for a chance to exchange seeds, seedlings, cuttings, and bulbs with local farmers and gardeners.

Don't miss the 30th Annual P.E.A.C.E Dinner Auction at Fireman's Hall in Collinsville, IL, where you can enjoy dinner, participate in a live auction, and support a local school.

Get ready for Easter with a visit to Meet The Easter Bunny! at Violet Fox Studios in Alton, IL, where families can enjoy a special photo session with the Easter Bunny.

Support a good cause by attending Bricks For Water at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL, where LEGO® enthusiasts can marvel at interactive displays and help raise funds for World Vision International.

Experience the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Dierbergs Markets in Edwardsville, IL, and enjoy special deals on Oscar Mayer hotdogs.

Explore the newly revamped American Oddities Museum in Alton, IL, during its Grand Re-Opening and discover a collection of historical and supernatural exhibits.

Show off your trivia skills at the Trivia Night Fundraiser at Godfrey KC Hall in Godfrey, IL, where proceeds will benefit The Nature Institute.

Celebrate notable achievements at the 2024 Wall of Honor Dinner at Bunker Hill High School, honoring distinguished alumni and featuring a Teacher of the Year award.

Enjoy an evening of live music with Controller w/ Foxlin, H7, Birds of Squalor & Lousy With Coyotes at the Conservatory in Alton, IL.

Participate in a festive St. Patrick's Day-themed St. Patrick's Day Bingo at Wood River Moose #1349 in Wood River, IL, and try your luck at winning exciting prizes.

Attend the glamorous Second Chance Dance at G C Cuisine & Crystal Garden in Edwardsville, IL, featuring live music, dance contests, and dinner for a charitable cause.

Strike up some fun at the JLGA Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament Fundraiser at Bowl Haven in Alton, IL, and support local community projects.

Assemble your team for Trivia at the Bridge! at The Bridge Church in Alton, IL, where you can win cash prizes and contribute to a summer camp for kids.

Help support the American Heritage Girls by joining the AHG Trivia Fundraiser at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton, IL, for a night of trivia fun.

Dress to impress at the 2nd Annual Collinsville Chamber Adult Prom at Gateway Center, where you can relive your prom night with an adult twist.

Listen to the acoustic tunes of Porch Cafe during their live performance at Porch Cafe LIVE at Franchise in Wood River, IL.

Test your knowledge while having a great time at the Riverbend Rotary Trivia Night at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey, IL.

Catch the acoustic set by Borderline at Borderline (Acoustic) @ B&H on the heated patio of Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL.

Don't miss the energetic Youth Afterburner event at Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River, IL, featuring Pastor David Hutchins and rapper Everytime.

Rock out with All That's Left LIVE at Moose International- Godfrey for an unforgettable performance.

Join the party as Cabin Fever Back @ Wiggler's! takes the stage at Wiggler's Bar & Grill in Edwardsville, IL.

Experience an epic night with Superjam LIVE at Pumphouse, bringing the best rock covers to The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River, IL.

Events on Mar. 10, 2024

Don't miss out on the musical stylings of Lanny & Julie LIVE at Grafton Winery on March 10, 2024, for a Sunday afternoon filled with great tunes from 1-5 PM!

Get ready to rev your engines and join the fun with Mario Kart at Sports Tap, where all ages are welcome to compete and celebrate National Mario Day in Alton on March 10, 2024.

Join the crowd for an afternoon of live music with Strangers At The Pump House, as they return to entertain in Wood River with their amazing duo and fantastic food and drinks from The Pump House.

Experience the glamour at the Nineteenth Annual Charity Oscar Night Gala at Tony's Ranch House, where you can strut down the red carpet in your ballgowns and beaus on March 10, 2024. Remember, the Nineteenth Annual Charity Oscar Night Gala isn't just about style, it's about supporting a great cause.

Ladies, get ready for a thrilling night out with Shades of Men Ladies Night Out at Sports Tap in Alton. Prepare for an evening filled with high-energy dance moves, music, and theatrics that will leave you breathless on March 10, 2024.

Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike, gather for a celestial experience at The Nature Institute's Telescope Night on March 10, 2024. Whether you own a telescope or not, this is your chance to peer into the universe and explore the night sky's wonders at Talahi Lodge.

