Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias - Curtain's Up Theater Company - Curtain’s Up Theater Company invites you to experience the heartfelt drama of Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias". This production is set to take place in March at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater, a venue that has supported numerous productions. By purchasing a ticket, you'll be contributing to an excellent cause; half of the proceeds will go towards the theater, assisting in facility upgrades to ensure the continuation of performing arts in the Metro East area. The story of "Steel Magnolias" explores themes of love, loss, and the resilience of women. Join the cast and crew for an unforgettable performance with show dates starting on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30 PM, and continuing through the weekend.

Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent - Get ready to enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Every Friday during the Lent season. From February 16th through March 22nd, you can join the community at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a hearty dinner with two sides, all for $12. The dinner is available from 5 to 7 p.m., providing a perfect evening outing for you and your family. Don't forget to check out Alton VFW Post 1308 on Facebook for more details!

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Events on March 1st, 2024

Photography enthusiasts are invited to the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center, featuring profound moments from the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War.

Early birds seeking to network can head over to Germania for the Coffee and Connections- Little Black Book Riverbend, a casual yet empowering gathering for women in the workforce.

Knife collectors and enthusiasts will have a fantastic time at the Bunker Hill Knife Club Annual Show hosted by the Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club, promising a display of exceptional craftsmanship.

Photography aficionados have another chance to immerse themselves in the impactful works at the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center, capturing key historical events through a powerful lens.

Music fans are in for a treat with Blarney Man LIVE At Morrisons, an event filled with good vibes at Morrison's Irish Pub.

Support the Alton School District band and orchestra by dining at Firehouse Subs for the ABOB Dine Out, where a portion of your purchase will go towards these talented students.

Join the fun and support a good cause at the Trivia Night for SIPRA hosted by Best Western Premier in Alton, where trivia buffs can showcase their knowledge.

Don't miss the opening reception for the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition Reception at the Jacoby Arts Center, an event that celebrates the convergence of history and art.

Head over to Bakers & Hale in Godfrey for a night of entertainment with Riverbend Dueling Pianos, where music and fun collide.

Rock music fans, mark your calendars for an electrifying evening with Flipside LIVE AT 3rd Chute! in Alton, featuring classic rock hits that will keep you grooving all night.

Prepare for an enchanting musical evening at The Conservatory in Alton with Erin Jo w/Liver Jones, where talent and harmony take center stage.

Rock out to the sounds of the past and present with Decades Apart LIVE at Doits Village Inn in Granite City, a must-see performance for music enthusiasts.

Events on March 2nd, 2024

On the bustling weekend of March 2, 2024, the Gun Show will be held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, showcasing a variety of firearms from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Meanwhile, in Edwardsville, IL, Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint is hosting The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band, where you can enjoy classic bluegrass and old-timey country music along with delicious burgers and beer.

In Alton, IL, Radiance Yoga & Wellness invites you to join their YOGA class at 9:00 am, welcoming practitioners of all levels to start the weekend with tranquility and balance.

Don't miss the Spring Sale at Hearts in Mission in Godfrey, IL, where you can find an array of furniture, kitchen items, and spring decor from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For couples looking to enrich their relationship, the 1st Assembly Of God in Wood River, Il, is the place to be for the XO Marriage Conference, offering expert marriage advice and practical teachings.

Book lovers should not miss the Friends of Hayner Library Book Sale, where a plethora of books, magazines, and other materials will be available for purchase.

If you're interested in herbs, the Hayner Library is hosting Get Up and Grow! with St. Louis Herb Society, an informative session on growing and using herbs in your cooking and gardening.

The Inaugural Riverbend Wellness Festival at Market At Milton in Alton, IL, will be an enlightening event aimed at promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through keynote speakers and workshops.

Parents and their little ones can enjoy the outdoors with the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, featuring nature exploration, storytelling, and art activities.

Keep your pets healthy by attending the Dog & Cat Vaccinations event at Rural King Supply in Collinsville, IL, where affordable vaccines will be administered.

The East Alton Public Library offers a unique experience with their Family Library Mini Golf, allowing patrons to play mini golf among the bookshelves from 11 am to 4 pm.

Support veterans by participating in the Quad Cities DAV Chapter 53 BB Gun Meat Shoot in Granite City, IL, where marksmanship can win you a delicious prize.

Get creative at Black Crow Designs in Alton, IL, with their Dr. Seuss Theme Paint event, offering a fun painting experience inspired by the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

Enjoy the beautiful views and live music at the Let's Party @ Grafton Winery & Brewhaus event in Grafton, IL, with NGK Band performing from 3 pm onwards.

Support the local fire department by attending the Annual Chili Supper Fundraiser at QEM Fire Protection District in Grafton, IL, for a hearty meal and a good cause.

Rock out with the Poor Dirty Astronauts as they perform LIVE during Happy Hour at The Stagger Inn in Edwardsville, IL.

The Piasa-Gateway Chapter Abate of Illinois 7th Annual Illinois Derby Mouse Races at Owl's Club in Alton, IL, promises an evening of fun and excitement with their mouse racing event.

Get ready for some high-flying action with Live Pro Wrestling at Franklin Lodge in Alton, IL, where top wrestlers will compete in the ring for glory.

Sip and celebrate at the ARTini- Cocktail Competition at The Ink House in Edwardsville, IL, where local mixologists will present their art-inspired drinks.

Don't miss the thrilling SICW Wrestling event at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, with doors opening at 6:00 pm for an evening of grappling action.

Support the Edwardsville High School band by attending the EHS Band Boosters Music Trivia Night at The Moose Lodge, Edwardsville, IL, for an entertaining evening of music trivia.

Enjoy the soulful tunes of Pat Liston from Mama's Pride as he performs on the B&H Patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL.

Granite City's Manhattan's Coffee & Socialhouse presents an intimate musical evening with Chef Jon & Tommy Tunes during their Live & In Person event, featuring country, pop, rock, and blues classics.

Support local arts with the Trivi-Art FUNdraiser at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL, where art knowledge will be put to the test for a good cause.

Experience the electrifying performance of City Heat LIVE at The JunkYard Bar and Grill in Wood River, IL, where the band will play from 8 PM until 11 PM.

Lastly, rock out with Infringement LIVE at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River, IL, starting at 9 PM for a night of live music and a great atmosphere.

Events on March 3rd, 2024

On March 3, 2024, the community of Alton, Illinois, is invited to participate in Volunteer Day at Max Sports, where locals will have the opportunity to help clean and organize the facility both inside and out.

That same day, relaxation and vitality restoration are the promises of the Restorative Vinyasa Yoga class led by Nancy Culiberk at Radiance Yoga & Wellness in Alton, starting at 10 am.

Meanwhile, in Edwardsville, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity is showcasing their hard work with the recently completed Bollman House during the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity Open House from 12-2 PM at 552 N Kansas St.

Also in the spirit of support, Wood River Moose #1349 is hosting the Team Miller Benefit- It's Miller Time!, a gathering filled with music, food, a raffle, a silent auction, and more to aid Kent and Mona Miller's Family.

Young aspiring cheerleaders are being called to the Edwardsville Cheer Clinic 2024 at Edwardsville High School, where participants will learn cheerleading skills from the EHS varsity and JV cheerleaders.

Last but not least, fashion enthusiasts can enjoy the annual The Art of Fashion Show presented by The Friends of the Wildey Theatre, featuring a pre-show reception for VIPs, a light brunch, cocktails, and a post-show pop-up shop.

