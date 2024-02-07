From grooving at dance parties to engaging in astronomy explorations and celebrating the Lunar New Year, the array of events scheduled offers something exciting for everyone to enjoy. For a comprehensive list of activities and details, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and start planning your next memorable outing.

Leading Off:

Super Sunday - Get ready for a day filled with faith and football at Abundant Church's Super Sunday on February 11, 2024. Located at 3986 Humbert Rd. in Alton, IL, the church is set to offer two dynamic service experiences at 9am and 11am, featuring LIVE music and an inspiring message. The festivities continue with free tailgate food, NFL drills for kids, photo opportunities, a field goal challenge, and major giveaways. Everyone is invited to experience the energy and community spirit of Super Sunday!

ACSL Wine Tasting Fundraiser - Taste the spirit of love and charity at the Valentine's Day Wine-Tasting event, hosted by Alton Community Service League (ACSL) and the Loyal Order of Moose. Scheduled for February 10, 2024, at Wood River Moose #1349 in Wood River, IL, the event will feature exquisite wine selections, Olive Oil Marketplace oils, and balsamics. With tickets at $20, available at the door or through contact, guests can also participate in various raffles and a 50-50 drawing. All proceeds will support local Alton/Godfrey area charities, adding a touch of altruism to the romantic celebration.

Lunar New Year Party - Join the celebration of Drunken Fish's 20th Anniversary at the Lunar New Year Party in St. Louis, MO. The event promises an unforgettable night with All-You-Can-Eat offerings, including a complimentary wine, beer, or signature cocktail, and additional beverages available for purchase. Revel in a festive atmosphere with Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys' favorites, a live DJ, a Lion Dance, live sushi chefs, and more! Early birds arriving before 7pm receive an extra complimentary cocktail. Get your tickets at drunkenfish.com and be a part of this vibrant festivity on February 9, 2024, at the 612North Event Space + Catering.

Valentine Memory Café - The Hayner Library in Alton, IL, invites you to a special Valentine-themed Memory Café on February 10, 2024. This welcoming gathering provides a space for those experiencing Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia, along with their caregivers, to socialize and build support networks. With holiday-themed items, activities, and refreshments provided, this event encourages connection and reminiscing. No registration is required for this inclusive and supportive event.

Left Hand Cowboy LIVE @ Post 1308 - Alton, IL, is set to host an exhilarating night of music with "Left Hand Cowboy LIVE @ Post 1308" on February 10, 2024. The band, known for their country, Americana, rock and roll, blues, and more, will bring their energy to one of the area's largest dance floors. Enjoy the fantastic food at The Canteen and get ready to dance the night away with friends, family, and fellow music lovers.

Extra Extra Entertainment Series: The Best of the Best Country Love - Music enthusiasts in Alton, IL, are in for a treat as Alton Little Theater presents the “Best Of The Best Country Love” show. Scheduled for February 10 at 7:30 p.m. and February 11 at 2 p.m., this event brings together a collection of the region's finest vocalists to perform beloved country hits, accompanied by captivating storytelling. What's more, attendees will have the unique opportunity to vote for their favorite performer, who stands to win a $500 prize each night. Don't miss this blend of entertainment, chocolate, libations, food, and interactivity, all taking place at the Dorothy Colonius Foyer at ALT.

Events on Feb. 9, 2024

For those looking to spread some love, Valentine Drop-In Station is the perfect opportunity to create a special Valentine's Day card at the Hayner Library KidsSpace at Alton Square Mall on February 9th.

Join the fun with your little ones at WeeJam at the Library! where Miss Lindsey leads a dance party in the bubbles every Friday morning at the Wood River Public Library.

Bring your babies and toddlers for a playful learning experience at Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers on February 9th at the Niedringhaus Building, hosted by the SMRLD.

Older adults looking for companionship can make new connections at SSP Presents: Speed Connections event on February 9th at the Senior Services Plus, designed specifically for adults aged 55 and older.

Explore the night sky at the ECO Homeschool Adventure: Winter Astronomy event on February 9th at The Nature Institute, featuring a telescope and an inflatable planetarium.

Enjoy a live music performance by Matt Taul on the heated patio at Matt Taul LIVE on the B&H Heated Patio at Bakers & Hale on February 9th.

Wrestling enthusiasts won't want to miss the action-packed SICW Wrestling event at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds on February 9th, with doors opening at 6:00 pm.

Get ready for some laughs at the Live ComedySportz Match at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, where improv comedy meets sports.

Embrace the festive spirit of Mardi Gras at the Mardi Gras Karaoke Party! on February 9th at The Pump House Bar & Grill and sing your heart out on the best stage in town.

Events on Feb. 10, 2024

On February 10, 2024, the Third Biennial Blood Drive In Conjunction With Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will be taking place at the Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062, offering a free breakfast to those who attempt to donate blood and supporting local hospitals with the collected donations.

For those planning home improvements, the Gateway Home Show at the Gateway Center in Collinsville is the perfect event to get inspired and meet with home improvement professionals.

The Rustic Grill & Tavern is gearing up for a spectacular Mardi Gras celebration at the Wordi-Gras at The Rustic Tavern 2024, complete with live music, food, and a heated tent.

Gather your girlfriends for a Galentine's Day Sip and Shop at Wildey Theatre, where you can indulge in some retail therapy with drinks, music, and 30 vendors.

Young volunteers can make a difference by joining the TAG = Teen Advisory Group at Six Mile Regional Library District to improve teen services and materials.

Join the festive parade and revel in the excitement at the Wordi Gras 2024 in Downtown Worden, where the entire town comes alive with Mardi Gras celebrations and live music.

Granite City is hosting its own The City of Granite City- Mardi Gras 2024, complete with a parade, block party, and bar crawl to keep the festivities going all night long.

Couples looking for a creative date night can head over to Party on Broadway for a Couples Canvas painting session, where they can create beautiful artwork together.

For a day of wellness and relaxation, Koen Counseling and Wellness Center, PLLC, is hosting Self-Care Saturday with a variety of vendors offering health and self-care products.

Gal pals can enjoy a unique Galentine's Sip & Sound event at The Healing Haus, featuring mimosas, light snacks, and a relaxing sound bath.

Couples looking for a romantic retreat can book the Valentine's Getaway at Aerie's Resort, complete with a 4-course dinner, wine, and luxurious accommodations.

Events on Feb. 11, 2024

On February 11, 2024, gearheads can head to the Auto Swap at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, for a chance to find some treasures from 6 am to 1 pm, with an admission fee of $6.00.

If you're in Alton, IL, and looking for a sweet activity, drop by the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall for the Valentine Drop-In Station, where you can make a Valentine card for someone special from February 7 through February 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Music lovers won't want to miss the A Tribute to the Music of Bobby Darin at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center in Granite City, IL. This popular show brings back the incredible music of the iconic entertainer, including hits like "Beyond the Sea" and "Mack the Knife."

Finally, sports fans are invited to join the Catdaddy's Annual Super Bowl Potluck! in Alton, IL, where you can catch the big game on February 11, 2024, with doors opening at 2 pm. Bring a dish and enjoy the game with fellow fans!

