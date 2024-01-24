From dance extravaganzas and self-defense classes to eagle watching and winter jams, the array of upcoming events offers something captivating for every interest. For a complete listing of these diverse and exciting activities, please visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

THE ACTOR’S STUDIO SERIES: Elephant's Graveyard by George Brant is a poignant play set to be staged at the ALTON LITTLE THEATER from January 26-28th, 2024. This compelling piece brings to life the true story of an unimaginable tragedy that befell a circus in Tennessee and its aftermath, revealing America's historical enthrallment with spectacle and vengeance. The Alton Little Theater is not just putting up a show, but is also giving back to the community. With 25% of ticket sales being donated to the AHS Drama Department, the AMH “Ribbons of Strength Program” at the Cancer Center, and the Wildlife Treehouse Center, your presence is not just an evening of theater, but a contribution to worthwhile causes. This production forms part of a series of new plays, including 'Two Rooms' by Lee Blessing and 'Red Jasper' by Michael Madden, that are being rotated at the theater, with a special ticket bundle available for those interested in experiencing all three narratives.

Events on Jan. 26, 2024

Bring your little ones to engage in creative play at the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, where fun and learning go hand in hand.

Warm up this winter with an unforgettable musical experience at the Happy Trails Winter Jam! at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, featuring an array of bands and local vendors.

Give your children a night to remember with the Kids Night Out: Wild Winter event at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where adventure awaits in the chill of winter.

Celebrate a dual occasion at Hot 4 Yoga's Grand Opening & 9 Year Anniversary Celebration in Edwardsville, featuring free classes and special discounts.

Explore your event options at the Open House at Your Event Space in Alton, where you can sample delicious catering and envision your perfect gathering.

Dance the night away at Kooliverse Night/ Happy Trails After-Party at The Conservatory in Alton, with a lineup of artists that will keep your feet moving till dawn.

Ladies, it's time to get creative at the GCCOG'S Ladies Night Out! at Granite City Church of God, featuring a fun paint party and a chance to bond over art and appetizers.

Witness the thrilling combat of Gateway To Anarchy at St. John Missionary Baptist Church - Banquet Hall in Alton, where wrestlers vie for the championship in an adrenaline-pumping showdown.

Enjoy a relaxed evening with live music by Lazy Lester on the B&H HEATED Patio! at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, perfect for those who love good tunes and great ambiance.

Don't miss an acoustic night with Bobby Rolens Acoustic with Jimmy Rolens at Bindy's in Granite City, where melodies resonate in an intimate setting.

Rock out with Fast Eddies Weekend With Hollywood5 at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, a two-night musical extravaganza that's sure to be the highlight of your weekend.

Events on Jan. 27, 2024

Don't miss the opportunity to attend the SLSRC - WINTERFEST HAMFEST, the largest hamfest in the Midwest, featuring over 180 vendors, 240 tables, and attracting 1,000 attendees for a day full of radio and electronics excitement in Collinsville, IL.

Celebrate Opposite Day at the Un-HealthWorks! Day at HealthWorks! Kids' Museum St. Louis, where you're reminded to make pretend unhealthy choices while learning about real-life consequences in a fun and silly way.

Join other local ladies for an empowering hour-long Women's Self Defense Class at Piasa Martial Arts in Alton, IL, where you'll learn the basics of self-defense to build confidence and strength.

Experience Raptor Saturdays at the Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, featuring live raptor meet and greets, guided walks, and s'mores around a bonfire for a wild encounter with nature's magnificent birds of prey.

Witness the majestic American bald eagles during the Winter Eagle Viewing Weekend at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa as you observe these incredible birds in their natural habitat.

The St. Ambrose Empty Nesters | Dinner & Conversation event at Bluff City Grill is the perfect opportunity for adults to share life's moments and contribute to the community while enjoying a lovely dinner in Alton, IL.

Don't miss the Mardi Gras-themed Restore Decor Unmasked, an annual fundraiser event filled with entertainment and the chance to support organizations and families in need throughout the year.

Learn about the chilling history of the Donner Party at the Dinner With The Donner Party event, where you'll discover the events leading to one of America's most infamous tales of survival at Mineral Springs in Alton, IL.

Enjoy a night of live acoustic music with Borderline (Acoustic) at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, where great food meets amazing tunes on January 27, 2024.

Get ready for a rocking night with Money Shot Live @ 3rd Chute Alton!, a high-energy party band playing a mix of classic rock, 80s, 90s, and country music to keep you entertained all evening.

The after-party of Happy Trails Winter Jam is at Happy Trails Winter Jam! After Party, featuring a DJ set, a special Colt Ball & Friends SuperJam, and a closing performance by Spillie Nelson at The Conservatory in Alton.

Events on Jan. 28, 2024

Experience the serenity of Restorative Yoga at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL, a practice that embraces passive stretches with props to allow muscles to relax. This gentle yoga class is perfect for all experience levels and promotes critical self-care by decreasing blood pressure, anxiety, and stress, while also reducing inflammation related to autoimmune diseases.

Witness our nation's majestic symbol up close at the Bald Eagle Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, IL. Enjoy a day filled with unique vendors, live bird shows by The World Bird Sanctuary, free face painting, and more family-friendly activities. Be sure to catch the Master's of the Sky Bird Show, with tickets available the day of the event.

Join the long-standing tradition at Zion Lutheran Church and School in Bethalto, IL, with the 74th Annual Sausage Supper. This drive-thru event offers delicious fresh link sausage and is seeking volunteers and donations of apple, cherry, pumpkin, & pecan pies. Sign up to volunteer or place your sausage order online for this cherished community event.

Give your pets the spa treatment they deserve at Nail Trim and Ear Cleaning! at Koenig's Kountry Market in Edwardsville, IL. Fur Real Pet Services will be offering nail trims, ear cleaning, and dremel services to keep your furry friends looking their best. Prices vary depending on the service, so bring your pets along for a pampering session.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with melody as Lanny & Julie Live at The Grafton Winery! Bring friends and family to the Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL, for a musical treat with Lanny & Julie. The live performance starts at 1 PM, offering an ideal setting to unwind with great tunes and even better company.

