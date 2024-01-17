Join us at the Genealogy & Local History Library as we explore the rich tapestry of African American history in the Riverbend area. Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part I: Freedom to Equality: Black History in the Riverbend with Jared Hennings takes place on January 20, 2024. Discover the pivotal role of Alton in the Underground Railroad, the courageous abolitionists, and the journey towards equality in this insightful presentation.

Aspiring artists can tap into their creativity at Friday Paint Night at Party on Broadway. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with special prices on select projects, ranging from wood designs to ceramics. Get ready to paint the town in all colors of joy and artistry!

If you're looking for a melody to your weekend, The Graham Band at Bakers & Hale offers a musical treat with sweet harmonies and acoustic favorites. The heated patio is the perfect setting to enjoy this live performance!

Book enthusiasts will find a cozy corner at the Winter Reading Retreat at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall. It's a chance to mingle with fellow readers, sip hot cocoa, and get lost in the pages of a good book.

For a fun and educational family outing, don't miss Alton Eagle Meet & Greet at the Alton Visitor's Center, where you can witness the majesty of the American bald eagle up close and personal.

Ready to submit your own event or explore more? Sign in to our platform and become part of the vibrant community that makes weekends so exciting! This is just a taste of what is in store for this weekend! For this weekend's full lineup of events, visit the Community Calendar!

