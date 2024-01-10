This weekend is packed with a diverse array of events for everyone to enjoy! From live music and theater to wellness activities and community gatherings, there's something to appeal to every taste. Make sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ for the full event listing.

The Alton VFW Post 1308 Presents: Tragg Band is ready to rock your world! This Oldies/Motown/Classic Rock show is perfect for those who love to dance the night away. With no cover charge, it's an irresistible invite for Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m. Don't miss out on the largest dance floor locally and an evening full of good vibes and great music!

Celebrate the tradition of bluegrass music at The Harmans Bluegrass 46th Annual LCCC Show. Join us at Lewis and Clark Community College on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7PM for a night of foot-tapping music featuring the talented Mo Pitney. Tickets are just $20, so call 618-278-4422 or 618-917-7355 to secure your spot for this cherished annual event.

If you're a theater enthusiast, you can't miss THE ACTOR’S STUDIO SERIES at the ALTON LITTLE THEATER. Enjoy "TWO ROOMS" by Lee Blessing on January 11th-13th, 2024, and more captivating plays in the following weeks. For only $10 each or $25 for all three shows, it's an absolute steal for a night of culture and performance.

Looking to unwind after a busy week? Unwind and Dine at River Bend Yoga in Alton on Friday night offers a perfect blend of gentle yoga flows, breathwork, and a nourishing meal to help you relax and connect with others.

Parents with little ones, don't miss out on the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers sessions at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City. It's a great opportunity for developmental play and meeting other families.

Don't forget the Gun Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, where enthusiasts can browse a wide selection of firearms and related items over the weekend.

Get creative and crafty at the Intro to Loom Knitting workshop at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City. Whether you're a seasoned knitter or new to the craft, this is a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

If you're feeling charitable, join the Choices Ministry Fundraiser Event at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater for a night of silent auctions, live music, and art.

Foodies and history buffs alike will love The Alton Pasta House Co Reunion Party! Come reminisce and enjoy dishes that are a nod to the past, while celebrating the restaurant's impact on Alton's dining scene.

Ready to submit your own event or explore more? Sign in to our platform and become part of the vibrant community that makes weekends so exciting!

