If you're an eagle enthusiast, the Alton Eagle Ice Festival 2024 is a must-attend event. Celebrating the wintering American Bald Eagles, the festival offers a variety of activities at FLOCK Food Truck Park, National Great Rivers Museum, and the Audubon Center at Riverlands. From live eagle viewings to winter activities for all ages, it's a day of fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you won't want to miss.

For the little scientists in your life, Bite Size Science at Hayner Library in Alton is the perfect outing. This monthly S.T.E.A.M.-themed program offers interactive kits with activities ranging from robotics to earth science, designed for children ages 7-10.

Anglers and families alike will enjoy the Let's Go Fishing Show at Gateway Center in Collinsville, offering everything from fishing gear to live demos and kids activities from January 5-7, 2024.

Art and animal lovers can unite at the Wag: an exhibition FOR dogs- Opening Reception at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles, a unique interactive art experience designed for our canine friends.

Gather your girls for the Sock Hop Into 2024 Dance at East Alton Recreation Center, where K-12th graders can enjoy a 50’s themed sock hop with photo booths, contests, and more.

Looking to combine fitness with creativity? Creative Resolutions: A Yoga and Art Workshop at River Bend Yoga in Alton might be just the event for you. Enjoy a yoga session followed by an art class where you'll create a beautiful painting.

Music lovers, mark your calendars for Riverbend Dueling Pianos on the B&H Patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey for an evening of entertainment and song requests on the first Friday of the month.

Don't miss Hard Drive LIVE @ Alton VFW, where you can enjoy live performances and a great dance floor at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton.

If you're planning to sell or donate books, visit the Friends of Hayner Library Book Sale, where you can find a wide range of materials for all ages.

Keurig fans will love the Keurig Pop-Up Bar at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, serving hot beverages every Saturday from December to February.

For a chilly thrill, participate in Freezing For Funds 2024 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, where you can take a dip for charity.

Give the gift of life by donating at the ImpactLife Blood Drive at the Walgreens in Maryville and receive a special gift card voucher or other rewards.

For the teens, there's a Nintendo Switch event every Saturday at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, and Get Crafty this Winter craft workshops.

Bird watchers should not miss the Roost Watch at The Audubon Center in West Alton, for an evening of swan viewing.

Celebrate the end of the holiday season with the 12th Night Middletown Bonfire at Haskell Park in Alton for carols, cookies, and community warmth.

Enjoy a night of live music with the Cheers Band at the Winter Jam at Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall in Alhambra.

