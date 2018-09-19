SEE MISSISSIPPI EARTHTONES FESTIVAL VIDEO WITH COREY DAVENPORT:

ALTON - Another Mississippi Earthtones Festival is in the books.

This year's event, which featured environmentally-sustainable vendors, informative booths and music from an eclectic mix of musicians occurred last Saturday from noon until around 10-11 p.m. The theme for the event was "Positive Energy: Go With the Flow," and items such as a solar-powered phone charger and solar oven demonstrated that theme. Also, all power used and gasoline utilized for people to travel there was offset by wind credits purchased by event organizers.

"Explore the Riverbend," a reinvention of a previous Riverbender.com series went to Earthtones for the first episode of its reboot. Host Cory Davenport spoke with some of the informative booths, volunteers and organizers to get a more complete picture of what is going on in the area.

Riverbender.com will continue the series, which is a lighthearted, entertaining look at the community through the eyes of a reporter who has been covering it for the better part of a decade.

Expect episodes to move with the seasons, especially with October being when Alton - one of the most haunted small towns in America - shines.

