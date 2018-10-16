EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School will host its annual Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 30. The event will consist of two identical sessions: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including scholarships, graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

The SIUE Graduate School challenges and inspires students to hone their skills and develop new ones. It facilitates excellence in research and creative activities, and ranks first among all Emerging Research Institutions in the Midwest for research expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation.

SIUE faculty members obtain funded grants from major agencies, such as the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, NASA, the National Endowment for Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Open House attendees will have the opportunity to speak with program directors and faculty scholars from each of the graduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Nursing; Business; Pharmacy; Engineering; and Education, Health and Human Behavior. Current graduate students will also be in attendance to share their experiences and offer advice to prospective students.

“Whether you are a full-time student coming back for an advanced degree or a working student who needs to attend part-time, we have options for you,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, Graduate School dean and associate provost for research. “We have online programs, traditional programs and courses available during the daytime, evening and on weekends.”

Master’s-level graduate students from all 50 states will pay the same in-state tuition rate as those students from Illinois.

Apply during the Open House, and the Graduate School application fee will be waived —a savings of $40!

“SIUE’s Graduate School offers a great variety of academic programs, and the Open House provides an excellent way for prospective students to talk to SIUE professors about how these programs can help them achieve their professional goals,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate and international admissions. “I encourage both current undergraduate students and individuals in the workforce to stop by the event and learn how simple it is to get the application process started.”

Parking will be free and available in Lot B, which is located behind the Morris University Center.

For additional information or to pre-register for the event, please visit siue.edu/graduate-admissions/visits. Interested students may also call (618) 650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

