Alton, Ill. - Get your family together for an outdoor adventure at the 6th Annual Family Campout on May 16 & 17, 2015. This year's festivities will include kayaking, archery, family teambuilding games, campfire cooking competitions, and an outdoor movie after dark! This event coincides with the National Safe Boating week - May 17-22, 2015. What better way to celebrate this start of the summer recreation season than to spend the day and night on the banks of the Mississippi River!

All participants will meet at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO at 12 PM on Saturday, April 16th. Participants will begin their Family Campout experience by attending bird festival and kayaking in Ellis Bay for a couple hours. That afternoon, attendees will drive to the Illinois Esplanade Picnic Shelter to set up their tents. Families will connect with one another through fun and competitive games and activities. After a campfire dinner, attendees will settle in for a movie on the lawn. The next morning, families will enjoy breakfast together before getting an introductory archery lesson! There is something for every member of your family to enjoy at this event.

Register your spot today by visiting www.mtrf.org or by calling (618) 462-6979. All food and fun is included for $50 for a family of up to four. Each additional person is an additional $10. All your family needs to bring is camping gear including a tent, sleeping bags, water bottle, and camping chairs.

Attendees just wishing to gain some paddling experience can attend the Riverlands Paddle Festival for kayaking/canoeing at the Missouri Riverlands Way Pavilion on Saturday, April 16th from 11 to 4 p.m. Several types of paddling boats will be available for demonstration. Attendees will need to check in, sign a waiver and pay $5 to cover their American Canoe Association insurance.

For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and free tours of the locks and dam.

