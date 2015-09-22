GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is opening its doors to incoming and potential students to explore the educational opportunities offered by the college during this year’s annual Open House, which will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at L&C Godfrey’s campus.

As in the past, tables will be set up in The Commons with information about financial aid, academic advising and career and transfer programs. Coordinators from the academic programs will be available to answer questions, career options can be discussed, and there will be guided tours of the campus.

“Open House is an excellent opportunity for potential students, parents and community members to see what the college has to offer,” said L&C Vice President of Enrollment Services Kent Scheffel. “High school students, as well as adults who are seeking to continue their education, can talk with experts in different career fields, plus academic advisors will be on hand to assist individuals who would like to ultimately obtain a bachelor’s degree. The Open House will be beneficial to people who have an educational plan in mind and to those who are unsure about their options.”

For the fifth year, Open House will be held on a Sunday to make the event more convenient for future students and their parents.

“Fall Open House at Lewis and Clark Community College is a great opportunity for area high school students and their parents to visit with coordinators from career and general education programs,” said Delfina Dornes, director of Enrollment and Advising.

Not only will potential students get to see the campus and programs up close, but they will also be able to discover the financial aid options available to them, and speak with L&C financial aid counselors.

“When students make a decision to go to college, most are looking for ways to fund their education,” said L&C Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “A first step toward educational funding is applying for federal student aid. An important tip for students, in addition to applying early, is returning all required documents within the time requested to ensure timely processing and availability of their financial aid awards.”

For more information, contact Enrollment Administrative Assistant Amanda Mitchell at (618) 468-5001 or visitwww.lc.edu/open_house.

