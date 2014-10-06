GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is opening its doors to incoming and potential students to explore the educational opportunities offered on campus during this year’s annual Open House, which will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at L&C Godfrey’s

campus.

As in the past, tables will be set up in The Commons with information about financial aid, academic advising, career and transfer programs, and on-campus bachelor’s and master’s degree opportunities.

“The Open House at Lewis and Clark is an excellent opportunity for potential students, parents and community members to see what the college has to offer,” said L&C Vice President of Enrollment Services Kent Scheffel. “Coordinators from the academic programs will be available to answer questions, and there will be tours of the campus. Financial aid and enrollment information will also be available.”

For the fourth year the Open House will be held on a Sunday to make the event more convenient for future students and their parents.

“Fall Open House at Lewis and Clark Community College is a great opportunity for area high school students and their parents to visit with coordinators from career and general education programs,” said Delfina Dornes, Director of Enrollment and Advising.

Not only will potential students get to see the campus and programs up close, they will also be able to discover the financial aid options available to them, because L&C financial aid representatives will be available to help students understand the process funding their education. “When students make a decision to go to college, most are looking for ways to fund their education,” said L&C Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “A first step toward educational funding is applying for federal student aid. An important tip for students, in addition to applying early, is returning all required documents within the time requested to insure timely processing

and availability of their financial aid awards.”

Attendees will be eligible to participate to win prize giveaways during the Open House. There will also be free refreshments.

For more information, contact Enrollment Administrative Assistant Cathy Bechtold at (618) 468-5001 or visit www.lc.edu/open_house.

