GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council invites the public to explore family trees during a free genealogy workshop at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in Trimpe 141.

Genealogy Library and Local History Manager Cathie Lamere and Library Assistant Beth Phillips, both from the Hayner Public Library District, will put attendees on the path to climbing the branches of their family trees at this interactive, beginner’s workshop.

“The Diversity Council is thrilled to present a program that helps all individuals uncover and better understand their family histories and cultural backgrounds,” said Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “Often filled with a few surprises, genealogical research reveals how our own family lines are part of the diverse American experience.”

This event, which is sponsored by the Hayner Public Library District and Lewis and Clark Community College, is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches. Those with questions can call Hill at (618) 468-6000 or email him at shill@lc.edu.

