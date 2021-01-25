GODFREY– The Nature Institute’s (TNI) hiking trails, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, may be closed until April 1, but staff members of Illinois’ largest privately owned nature preserve are inviting the public out for these upcoming opportunities.

A new weekly hike, the “Winter Wonderland Hike” led by education director Emily Ehley, allows visitors to explore the preserve even while the trails are closed to the public. The next scheduled hike will occur on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. Come out to experience the preserve and learn what the plants and animals must do to survive the harsh winter.

A seasonal staple, “Knee High Naturalists”, is returning on Feb. 10. This program is designed with children aged 3-5 and their parents in mind. Join education director Emily Ehley, for a hike chosen for little legs, as well as activities and crafts. Take home a book and a wonderful memory of a day in the woods. Register for one month, or all four with a fee of $7 per class. There are two sessions available, a morning session at 10 a.m. and an afternoon session at 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are looking for a fun outdoor activity on President’s day, head out to TNI for a chance to explore the preserve with a map and compass. “Maps and Top Hats”, is an orienteering challenge for groups and families. Trails will open to registered participants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. Educators will be on site to get you started and teach map and compass skills, then you are invited to find all of the pre-determined points on the trails. Fee is $2 per course for each person participating and there are three courses available to choose from ranging from hard to easy.

“Lunch and Learn: Starting your Native Garden” is a webinar scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 starting at 12:30 p.m. The webinar will give you an insight into what the TNI greenhouse staff are doing to get native plants started as well as some tips and tricks for starting your own garden.

The next installment of TNI’s monthly “Moonlight Hikes” will be Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Led by TNI staff members, guests can take a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by the full moon. Terrain is light to moderate. These hikes are $5, require pre-registration, and are open to the public.

To register or learn more information about these upcoming events, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org. People interested may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

More like this:

Related Video: