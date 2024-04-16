MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Board is set to vote on a resolution that would ask voters whether they want to proceed with the process to separate Madison County from Cook County to form a new state.

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Board will decide whether or not to submit an advisory referendum to the Madison County voters. Voters would then vote on in this advisory referendum in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

If the Board votes “yes” to put the advisory referendum on the ballot, the non-binding question will read: “Shall the board of Madison County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois, outside of Cook County, about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?”

Article continues after sponsor message

If voters then voted “yes” to the advisory referendum, this means that Madison County would begin conversations about separating from Cook County to form a new state.

If the Madison County Board votes “no” tomorrow, the question will not appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

This resolution comes from the Government Relations Committee. During their committee meeting on April 2, 2024, the committee voted 6–1 to approve the resolution. Alison Lamothe was the sole dissenting vote, with Stacey Pace, Denise Wiehardt, Jason Palmero, Shawndell Wilson, Mike Babcock and Dalton Gray voting in favor of the resolution.

There have been several public comments from visitors in the last few Madison County Board meetings regarding this resolution. More comments are expected during their meeting tomorrow.

The Madison County Board meets at 5 p.m. on April 17, 2024, in the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.

More like this:

Related Video: