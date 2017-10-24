GODFREY – Join the Dogs of Society – The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute for an evening of classic Elton to benefit Lewis and Clark Community College Music students Nov. 11.

The show will go on at 7:30 p.m. in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Tickets are $20/person, with 50 percent of the night’s proceeds directly funding The Dogs of Society Scholarship for L&C students.

The scholarship allows students to further their studies in music production and performance ensembles.

“Dogs of Society is thrilled to be a part of this initiative to support music education,” said tribute artist John Gore. “So join us for a night out and a rocking good time for a great cause.”

Dogs of Society rocks the spot-on sounds of classic ‘70s Elton, with all the heat of the original vinyl, in an all-live rock concert experience that stays true to the original recordings. With the broad appeal of Elton John’s well-loved catalog of hits, his songs are the star of the show, from smash hits like “Bennie and the Jets” to “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock” to deeper cuts like “Funeral for a Friend,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Mona Lisas & Mad Hatters” and many, many more.

Dogs of Society has entertained crowds as large as 8,000 at arenas, large outdoor shows, city- wide celebrations, tribute concert series and national fundraisers, plus sold out shows at intimate theatre venues.

Featuring a killer lineup of accomplished musicians, including John Gore as Elton, Steve Johnston, Curt Shaw, Dave Johnson and L&C’s own Louis Michael, the seasoned pros of Dogs of Society can often be found playing shows throughout the Midwest.

Michael, the Dogs’ keyboardist, is also L&C’s Music Program Coordinator and a Professor of Music.

“Last year was a great success and we hope to continue this as an annual event," Michael said. "This is a fantastic opportunity to assist students in our music program and have fun at the same time."

Tickets can be purchased through the L&C Music office at (618) 468-4731 or at dogsofsociety.com. In recognition of Veterans Day, veterans may purchase half-price advance tickets available through L&C Veterans Services at (618) 468-5500.

For more information regarding this event please call (618) 468-4731.

