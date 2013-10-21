Lewis and Clark Community College music students and faculty will perform along side community musicians during “A Night Out at the Riverbender.com CommunityCenter.”

The Halloween costume party and concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Riverbender.com Community Center, which is located at 200 West 3rd St. in Alton.

“Dress up in your best Halloween costume and join us for a night of music and ‘spirits’ in haunted downtown Alton,” Associate Professor of Music Peter Hussey said. “Guests will enjoy food, beverages and a cash bar. Admission is totally free.”

There will be plenty of room for socializing, and table seating will be available.

Hussey will be providing percussion and lead vocals on many of the songs throughout the evening. Also performing will be Louis Michael, Teresa Crane, Daniel Nosce, Heather Humphrey, Robert Hamilton, Jim Maynard, The Dixie Dudes, the L&C Wind ODDsemble and others.

The ODDSemble, the brainchild of Hussey, will explore a variety of musical styles and custom arrangements through a mixed ensemble of winds, guitars and percussion.

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

