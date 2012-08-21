Alton Little Theater has entered into an agreement with Holmes, Radford & Avalon, a professional consulting firm specializing in helping non-profit organizations develop and implement Capital Campaigns for major expansion projects. The Theater, which is the oldest continuous-running theater in the State of Illinois, has a goal to build a new State-of-the-Art Theater at the existing location of the Showplace at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton. Expansion will most likely happen in three phases with new configuration for parking, remodeling of the current Black Box Theater and additions made to the Colonius Foyer while construction is ongoing for a new 350-seat auditorium. "In preparation for the three-year plan, the Board of Governors is seeking to expand and restructure the current governing and working boards and is beginning the process of reaching out to Corporations, businesses and individuals who would like to become part of "the most exciting thing to happen in the Cultural Landscape of the town!", says, Lee Cox, ALT's PR Director. Detailed drawings of the proposed new facility will be shared at a breakfast meeting on Saturday, September 8th at 8:30 am which is open to those interested in the project by calling 462-3205. Holmes, Radford and Avalon completed a Feasibility Study for the Theater group which assessed the potential need to raise 3.5 million dollars for the entire expansion and renovation. Now, the "Next Stage" leadership Committee would like to further assess the public perceptions and desire for a new theater. Cox explains that directors and artists put an emphasis on backstage and fly space and trap doors; audience members want comfortable, accessible seating and good sound and temperature control. The plan calls for the next four months to become a vision that is shaped by audience AND artists needs so that the finished project will be a crowning jewel of achievement for the whole community.

Membership in Alton Little Theater is currently $30 per year and general membership meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at 7:30 pm at the Showplace. Volunteers may get involved at anytime in productions, technical crews, ushering and mailings by contacting the ALT office Manager, Laura Shansey or Facilities Manager, Kevin Frakes, at 462-3205. Further updates about the expansion project will soon be available on the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. Additional marketing materials and a new Business plan will be created in the Theater's ongoing work with Holmes, Radford & Avalon and will be available to those who make wish to make contributions and pledges of support in the next few months.

