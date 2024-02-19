Centerstone will co-host, along with Illinois First Judicial Circuit, Heritage Behavioral Health and Kane County System of Care, the no-cost “The Belonging Need and Deficit for Youth Navigating Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)” webinar on March 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. CT featuring advocate, speaker and former NFL player Gaelin Elmore. CEUs will be available.

“The Belonging Need and Deficit for Youth Navigating Trauma and ACEs” is geared toward professional and person caregivers of youth, however everyone is welcome to attend.

To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/032624belonging.

The purpose of this webinar is to help caregivers of youth erase the belonging deficit by:

Understanding the vital nature of belonging for human flourishing

Discussing the correlation between belonging, development, and flourishing

Utilizing the CARE model to meet the belonging needs of youth

Belonging is a vital component of human flourishing. However, youth who have experienced traumatic and adverse situations often lack a sense of belonging, which can hinder their relationships, development, and their future.

Article continues after sponsor message

Elmore believes that the only thing that was more powerful and long lasting than the trauma that he experienced was the belonging that he encountered. After a childhood filled with trauma, abuse, neglect, and homelessness, Gaelin believed that his issues would be solved if he became successful. From college football to signing an NFL contract, Gaelin was driven, even comforted, by this assumption.

It wasn’t until Gaelin achieved what he thought was “success” (making it to the NFL), that he finally realized he had been wrong all along. And so, Gaelin retired as a rookie to begin his journey of self-love, self-discovery, and belonging.

That journey has led Gaelin here today, and to stages all across the country, aiming to inspire, encourage, and equip others, to erase the belonging gap plaguing youth with adverse childhood experiences. Gaelin lives in Eden Prairie, MN, where he gets to experience the purest form of belonging, as a husband to his wife, Micaela, and a dad to their two daughters, Laniah and Tatum.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

Illinois Certification Board continuing education units (CEUs) are approved under ICB PROGRAM NUMBER: 20132; 1.5 CEUs are approved for Counselor II, Preventionist II, CARS II, CODP I or II, PCGC II, CCJP I or II, CRSS I or II, CPRS I or II, MAATP II, CFPP II, CVSS II.

“Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities (BCC) program is thrilled to partner with the Illinois First Judicial Circuit, Heritage Behavioral Health and Kane County System of Care to bring in Gaelin to work his time, talent and treasure with our region to tell his inspiring story,” said Dr. David Mills, Centerstone BCC grant coordinator.

This webinar is a part of “The Belonging Need” training series, which includes:

More like this: