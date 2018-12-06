ALTON - Alton Middle School held an exciting pep rally for the seventh-grade girls' basketball team Thursday morning. The rally was held to send the girls off in style as they headed to compete in the IESA state championship tonight.

Alton's girls, unbeaten at 22-0, defeated Frankfort Hickory Creek 33-17 to advance to the state championship at Bolingbrook Brooks Middle School set for 7:30 Thursday night against 26-3 Shorewood Troy. Riverbender.com sports writer John Hough is en route to Bolingbrook, so watch for photos, story and video coverage on Friday's website.

“I’m very happy for all the girls on the team,” Coach Jeff Harris said before the pep rally started.

At the start of the pep rally, students gathered outside to watch the team run to the gym. Many students and faculty dressed in red to show support for the team. The band banged on drums as the crowd parted to let the team through. The girls high-fived everyone they passed as they went. Everyone cheered in excitement for the team.

The gym was jam-packed with students of Alton Middle School. The students brought a lively celebration for the team, cheering and chanting in support. Alton Middle School cheerleaders started the celebration getting the crowd pumped up. Soon after the dance team showed their spirit. Alton Middle School’s mascot Redbird ran around enthusiastically, further exciting the crowd. A performance from the band was also a fun highlight of the event. Each player of the team was highlighted during the pep rally. Students cheered, stomped, and clapped as each girl ran out into the gym, waving at their fellow students.

The girls were sent off in celebration at noon when it was time to leave and travel to the game. Students gathered the halls and cheered as they headed onto the bus. Students and faculty alike were excited to support their team as they headed off to participate in the tournament.

