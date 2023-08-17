EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all parents and guardians! Are you searching for an extraordinary and life-enriching opportunity for your child? Look no further! Boy Scouts (BSA) Troop 216 is actively recruiting new members and inviting young individuals to join our fantastic scouting family.

Troop 216 is renowned for its dedication to empowering young individuals with essential life skills, leadership development, and unforgettable adventures. As a Scout-led troop with a rich history and strong adult leadership, we strive to create an environment where young minds can flourish and grow into responsible, capable, and confident leaders of tomorrow.

At Troop 216, we believe in the power of hands-on learning and immersive experiences. We host weekly meetings every Monday at 7 pm at First Christian Church in Edwardsville, where scouts engage in exciting activities, collaborate on projects, and forge lasting friendships. Moreover, we guarantee one campout and one activity per month, ensuring that every scout can explore the great outdoors and engage in diverse activities that challenge and inspire them.

Since our establishment, we have been dedicated to cultivating young individuals and preparing them for a successful and fulfilling future. Our troop is proud to be led by experienced adult mentors who are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders.

We invite all interested young individuals, between the ages of 10 and 17, to join our scouting family. Sign up is absolutely free in 2023, providing an excellent opportunity for your child to discover the world of scouting without any financial burden.

Don't miss this chance to give your child a transformative experience that will shape their character and build lifelong skills. We can't wait to welcome you into the Boy Scouts Troop 216 family!

For more information or to join Troop 216, please visit our website linked here or reach out to us at tws@sivialaw.com.

