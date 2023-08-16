EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated the arrival of first-year students as they moved into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Move-in marks the beginning of their journey pursuing higher education at SIUE.

"We are thrilled that these students have chosen to come here and that we get to be part of the beginning of their journey as they work towards graduation,” said University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous. “It is a joy to be a welcoming face to our students and families and help as they turn the page on this new exciting chapter.”

The campus was alive with energy and a strong sense of community as volunteers united to assist incoming students during the move-in process. More than 300 volunteers, including students, faculty and staff, supported the move-in process.

Kurt Strullmeyer, father of first-year College of Arts and Sciences student Annie, was enjoying the move-in day energy and savoring the moments of moving his youngest into SIUE.

“I feel very confident dropping Annie off today,” said Strullmeyer. “There’ll be a few tears shed, but it’s exciting. We know a lot of other students and families that have had great experiences at SIUE. I definitely feel like this is a good place to launch her education.”

Article continues after sponsor message

First-year move in continues through Thursday, Aug. 17 with returning students arriving Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19. In total, more than 2,700 students will live in University Housing in fall 2023.

First-year students will enjoy a series of events and activities through the week and weekend as they prepare to begin academic coursework on Monday, Aug. 21. The SIUE Welcome Weekend will help students build community, become acquainted with campus and prepare for a transformational journey toward degree completion.

For more information, visit siue.edu/welcome

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

Video: Fall 2023 First-Year Move-In

More like this: