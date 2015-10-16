When Edwardsville and Alton get together in football, excitement always happens, regardless of records.

Edwardsville remains undefeated with a 7-0 overall record, 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference, and Alton is 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference. Alton is coming off a big 42-14 win against Granite City last week and Coach Eric Dickerson believes his team is playing at the top of its game.

Edwardsville Coach Matt Martin said Alton does some things very well and his team has to respect their running attack, and the Redbirds have some players who can beat a team deep in the passing game.

“They (Alton) seem to be playing better as of late,” Martin said. “It is always a competitive game. They usually have kids who are pretty good running the football.”

Martin said his team is hoping to rebound from a few key injuries, fullback Jackson Morrisey is day to day with a foot issue and quarterback Riley Jones is also taking it a day at a time with an injury.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarterback Brenden Dickmann has done an excellent job in relief of Jones, Martin said.

“I have said this many times before but the backup quarterback is one of the toughest positions of all of sports,” Martin said. “Last week he did an effective job, he didn’t have any turnovers and made good decisions.”

Kendell Davis had an exceptional game last week for the Tigers against Belleville West, rambling for 129 yards in 22 carries. Asa Collins of Alton comes off a game against Granite City where he gained 125 yards rushing and had seven tackles defensively.

Alton coach Eric Dickerson said the win last Friday will definitely help his team against Edwardsville.

“Edwardsville is undefeated and it will be a tough game,” he said. “We are playing the best ball we have played all year. We had a good week of practices. We accumulated 411 yards rushing offensively last week and our defense is playing better. We are hoping to execute like that again this week.”

More like this: