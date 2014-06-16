The Exchange Club of Alton is proud to announce this year’s scholarship winners. The Dave Bennett Award was presented to Miss Anna Williams of Grafton, and the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (A.C.E.) Award was presented to Mr. Robert Stilwell of Bethalto. The students were given their awards, along with a $500.00 scholarship each, at a dinner held in their honor at Castelli’s at 255 on June 12th, 2014. Accompanying Miss Williams was her mother, Donna Williams. Mr. Stilwell’s mother, Donna Will, and his sister, Rachel Stilwell, along with grandparents Roger Brainerd and Susan Marshall, also attended.



Each year, these local scholarships are given by the Exchange Club of Alton, which also participates in a much larger National Exchange Club scholarship program available to all graduating high school seniors who have overcome an obstacle in order to graduate. Although grades can be an important factor, the determination to succeed is celebrated with these scholarships. The Exchange Club congratulates both winners and wishes them well as they pursue their college degrees!

