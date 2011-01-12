The Exchange Club of Alton will host a Family Night at the Riverbender.com Community Center Thursday, January 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Center will be open for the whole family to enjoy a Lasagna dinner, watch Secretariat in the movie theater, or play a variety of games. Admission is $8 per person, 5 & under free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information contact Michelle Pawloski at michelle@riverbender.com or (618)465-9850 ext. 212.  Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton, www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Change To Roundabout Project Facing Godfrey Village Board Vote

5 days ago - Alton Walk Against Domestic Violence Spreads Awareness, Shares Local Resources

Sep 26, 2023 - Pallottine Retreat & Conference Center Is A “Hidden Gem”

Sep 13, 2023 - New Alton Business District Moving Forward After Public Hearing

Sep 24, 2023 - FBI-Trained Former Hostage Negotiator Stresses Personal Relationships Are Key

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.