Exchange Club & Riverbender.com Community Center Partner to Offer Family Night
The Exchange Club of Alton will host a Family Night at the Riverbender.com Community Center Thursday, January 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Center will be open for the whole family to enjoy a Lasagna dinner, watch Secretariat in the movie theater, or play a variety of games. Admission is $8 per person, 5 & under free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information contact Michelle Pawloski at michelle@riverbender.com or (618)465-9850 ext. 212. Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton, www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.
