ALTON, IL -- Sometimes we feel like the work day will never end. Our eyes droop, we can’t stop yawning, we feel as if we could fall asleep standing up. Everybody has days like these on occasion. However, if this is an everyday occurrence for you, you could be suffering from Excessive Daytime Sleepiness.

EDS can be the result of a wide range of medical disorders, certain medications, and sleep deprivation due to poor sleep habits or poor sleep quality.

The Epworth Sleepiness Scale is a simple test you can take to measure how sleepy you become in certain situations. Rate each situation using the numbers 0 through 3 as follows:

0 = would never doze

1 = slight chance of dozing

2 = moderate chance of dozing

3 = high chance of dozing

Fill in the appropriate number for each situation, and be honest!

- Sitting and reading

_____ - Watching TV

_____ - Sitting, inactive in a public place (i.e.,a theater or meeting)

_____ - As a passenger in a car for an hour without a break

_____ - Lying down to rest in the afternoon when circumstances permit _____ - Sitting and talking to someone

_____ - Sitting quietly after a lunch without alcohol

_____ - In a car, while stopped for a few minutes in traffic

_____ TOTAL:

_____

0 to 8 – normal

9 to 12 – mild

13 to 16 – moderate

17 to 24 – severe

If you scored higher than 8, you may want to evaluate what could be causing your daytime sleepiness. Talk to your physician regarding your medications and any medical or psychological conditions you may have. A polysomnogram (sleep study) would ultimately reveal any sleep disturbances that you may not be aware of, such as restless legs or sleep apnea (sleep related breathing disturbance).

You should discuss the results of your Epworth Sleepiness Scale with your physician so that he or she can order a polysomnogram for you. You’ll rest easier once you know what’s causing that sleepiness and how it can be fixed.

For more information, contact the Alton Memorial Hospital Sleep Lab at 618-463-7545.

