GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon-based vehicle detailing business Evolution Detail, also known by the moniker EvoD, has always taken pride in their diverse team members. One amongst them, Nicholas Bergmann, has been charged with the Frakensteinian task of bring their iconic monkey to life for this year’s Halloween parade.

Owner and operator Justin Timberman says that he is “very excited about finally bringing the EvoD logo to life.” Inspired by classic comics such as Batman, Timberman has deemed this first simian embodiment the “retro version.” He went on to allude that we can look forward to seeing the mascot represented in continuously evolving incarnations at future community events.

Evolution Detail is a veteran-owned company set into motion over a decade ago which constantly continues to evolve. They are focused on giving back to the community, and make continuous efforts to lessen their environmental impact. A quality driven business, their mission is to continue to make the best choices for the company so they may continue to provide the best service for their clients.