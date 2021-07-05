SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security was ill-prepared to handle record numbers of unemployed workers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, was slow to distribute federal help, exposed Illinoisans' private information, then lefts thousands on hold awaiting answers. Here's the latest.

476

Days since Illinois Department of Employment Security offices were open to the public.

20,845

Calls awaiting a response from IDES staff, as of June 25.

457,593

Illinoisans collecting unemployment benefits, as of June 12.

$22 million

Amount spent through a no-bid contract to fix Illinois’ obsolete unemployment system and establish a call center.

6/23/21: Illinois lost jobs in May as the state’s workers found themselves facing a tougher job hunt than workers in other states.