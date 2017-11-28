GODFREY - The Hi-Way House has garnered a bit of a notorious reputation over the years with the Village of Godfrey through several threats to demolish and what the village has described as "second chances."

Earlier this year, the cause for demolition was taken to the Madison County courts system, which agreed with the Village of Godfrey the property should be condemned. This was a culmination of a process lasting several years, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said in previous interviews with Riverbender.com. McCormick said the decision to condemn the building was due to several expert witnesses, including public health inspectors, plumbers, electricians and even Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian testifying the structure was unsafe for any inhabitants due to violations of fire code, unsafe wiring and copious amounts of black mold.

Those inhabitants cleared the building in October, and now it is empty with the exception of condemned signs and several items strewn around in front of the store with a sign near the road advertising a sale.

Article continues after sponsor message

Riverbender.com investigated that sale Tuesday morning. There were items, including paintings, doors, end tables, several mirrors and a microwave. All doors still intact were open. No prices were given on items, and requests for comments were answered by the sounds of dripping water and dying smoke detectors.

When asked about the future demolition's progress Tuesday morning, McCormick said the property was being inspected for asbestos content, which would be added to the demolition packet before the actual demolition will be placed up for bids.

At this rate, McCormick said demolition should begin by the first days of 2018, barring no further complications.

As for the sale, McCormick said he could not comment on why the business owners would be selling everything, nor could he say why no one was available for comment, but said everything would soon be buried following the expected demolition.

More like this: