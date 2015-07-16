ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to to give blood in August and help meet the constant need for blood products by patients. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Summer is an especially difficult time to collect enough blood to meet the needs of hospital patients. Despite travel and other activities that may cause some donors to be less available to give, the Red Cross must collect 15,000 blood donations every day to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

With more summer days ahead, every blood donation is important in helping ensure blood is available for patients in need, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those who need it. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types AB, O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood products are available to hospital patients this summer.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Christian

Kincaid

8/7/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., South Fork Junior/Senior High School, 612 Dial St

_______________

Clinton

Trenton

8/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Gate Baptist Church, 843 West Broadway

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave

8/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave

Trilla

8/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Prospect Cumberland Presbytarain Church, 301 E Trilla Road

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

8/4/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 E Cumberland Street

Neoga

8/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

8/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Midland States Bank, 1201 Network Centre Dr.

8/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

8/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40

_______________

Franklin

Benton

8/12/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

_______________

Jasper

Newton

8/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Potter's House Ministry, 1 Kennedy Dr

8/9/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

8/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

8/6/2015: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd

8/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowes, 111 Davidson Rd

8/14/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Kroger, 415 South 42nd street

8/15/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kroger, 415 South 42nd street

_______________

Macoupin

Staunton

8/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 118 E. Main

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/5/2015: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

8/13/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Collinsville

8/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 100 United Dr

Edwardsville

8/6/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., HeplerBroom Law Firm, 130 North Main St.

8/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

8/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bank of Edwardsville, 330 West Vandalia

Glen Carbon

8/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ooh La La -Spa, 110 Cottonwood Rd.

8/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 189 S. Main St.

Granite City

8/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

Maryville

8/12/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

8/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Centralia, 1827 S Pine

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

8/11/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Valmeyer

8/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Marys Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

_______________

Randolph

Coulterville

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville Community, 114 North 4th Street

Evansville

8/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad

Sparta

8/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

8/12/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

Steeleville

8/4/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

8/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Clair County Building, 10 Public Square

8/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belleville Parks and Rec, 510 West Main St

_______________

Washington

Article continues after sponsor message

Nashville

8/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 153 South Kaskaskia

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

8/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

_______________

Franklin

Sullivan

8/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road

Union

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

8/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2661, 813 South Jefferson

_______________

Jefferson

Antonia

8/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Road

Arnold

8/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

8/14/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 2267 Scott Dr.

De Soto

8/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Imperial

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

8/9/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 7701 State Highway N

Saint Charles

8/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

8/12/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Total Access Urgent Care - St. Charles, 3871 Mexico Road

Saint Peters

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Church, 3898 Midrivers Mall Drive

Wentzville

8/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Culvers Wentzville, 1898 Wentzville Pkwy.

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

8/14/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Farmington Church of the Nazarene, 801 North Middle Street

8/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

8/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Pointe, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive

Bridgeton

8/3/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd

8/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bridgeton Machinist Hall, 12365 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

8/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesterfield Galaxy 14, 450 THF Blvd

8/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Rd.

Des Peres

8/2/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Clement, 1508 Bopp Road

Eureka

8/3/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Fenton

8/4/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Sachs Electric Company, 1572 Larkin Williams Road

8/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan

Florissant

8/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Marks United Methodist Church, 315 Graham

Saint Louis

8/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Believers Temple Word Church, 2115 Chambers Rd

8/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Desmet Jesuit High School, 233 N New Ballas Rd

8/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Bend Library, 842 S. Holmes Ave.

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Crestwood, 10200 Big Bend Rd

8/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Empowered Church, 12220 Fontaine Lane

8/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DTZ, 622 Emerson Road

8/11/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr

8/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Tesson Ferry Branch, 9920 Lin Ferry Drive

Webster Groves

8/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., James Carlton State Farm, 34 Gore Ave. Suite 104

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

8/1/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horizon Housing Development Company, 3003 Arsenal

8/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shriners Hospitals For Children, 4400 Clayton Ave.

8/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

8/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

8/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

8/10/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 17510 Church St.

_______________

Washington

Potosi

8/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Potosi Lions Den, 10367 State Highway 185

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

