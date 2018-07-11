Left to right is Nellie Spurgeon, Edna Mobley, Marcella Wilson and Joan Schudel.

ALTON - Evergreen Senior Living has developed a top-notch Wii bowling team and recently the group brought home a third-place Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC) State Tourney trophy.

Evergreen Senior Living Life Enrichment Coordinator Diane Steele said several bowl all the time at their complex.

She explained the state competition process: “They started bowling in February – about 80 teams entered. After 8 weeks, top 4 in 8 divisions bowled a week (total of 32 teams), then top 2 of the 8 divisions bowled (16 teams), then 1 team from each division bowled and the top 4 of the 8 teams that bowled went to state.”

“It is a big deal to place this high at state,” Steele said. “This year, you had to submit your scores on a weekly basis during the state competition. Our team is very competitive. We have placed before, but we haven’t qualified in a couple years for the final. We had a good group.”

