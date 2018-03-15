ALTON – Fashion goes in cycles, and the best way to always be in vogue is to recycle.

An opportunity to freshen wardrobes across the Riverbend will be the Alton Main Street Pop-Up Clothing Swap being hosted at Mineral Springs Mall on April 29, 2018. The event will feature the opportunity for men, women and children to bring in their usual outfits and trade them for new ones. Any clothing not swooped in the swap will go to benefit the Oasis Women's Center, so nothing will be going to waste. All outfits will find a deserving home, organizers Laura Blair, Stephanie Schrage and Sally Kirbach assured.

“You get to clean out your closet while obtaining a new closet in its place simultaneously,” Kirbach said via Facebook Messenger. “All the leftover clothes are then donated to the Oasis Women's Center, so nothing goes to waste and it helps a great cause in the community.”

Tickets to the event are $5 if someone brings clothes to swap, and $10 if they do not. Blair said the event promotes sustainability as well as benefiting a good cause.

“Swapping is a sustainable and alternative way to shop,” she said in a Facebook message. “When people exchange their unwanted items for new (to them) clothing we are putting usable clothing back into the community and keeping it out of a landfill.”

Blair also said the act of swapping old clothes with people is trending across the country. Kirbach said places in Missouri host such events quite often. This year will be the second year for such a thing in Alton. She said she was inspired to start the event when Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said she does similar things within her own friend group.

“Honestly, I'm not sure whose idea it was,” Kirbach said. “It may have been Laura's idea. I cannot remember. What I do remember is Sara telling me that she does this with friends, and I thought, 'man, how great would it be to make it a public event?'. It may have just been a collective thought of 'let's do a pop-up clothes swap.'”

“Clothes swapping is a growing trend and it has now arrived in Alton,” Blair said. “What makes ours unique is that we will host clothing for all ages. You don't have to just shop for yourself, you can shop for the whole family. Swappers show up with their unwanted, clean and gently used or new clothing and not only shop for themselves, but also their family and friends. I personally never leave a swap without something for my sister and niece, usually my husband as well.”

As for the price, Blair said the fee is only so they can recoup their expenses for hosting and promoting the event. She said the group respects the financial needs of people who may be in need of new clothes. She also said a donation of nonperishable food may be accepted instead of a cash donation.

“We will not turn anyone away,” she said. “$5 may seem a nominal amount of money to refresh your wardrobe, but people have different financial needs. We are willing to waive the fee for any individual whose need is great or waive this fee for nonperishable goods on behalf of the Riverbend Community Food Pantry. Actually, we highly encourage people to bring nonperishable food items in addition to the monetary fee. Your money will go far at our swap, so any way to give back to the community is embraced.”

Wearable clothing are not the only items being accepted at the drive. Clothing that is at the end of its days can also be recycled and repurposed at the event. At the end of the day, all clothing not taken will be donated to the Caravan Resale Shop, which benefits the Oasis Women's Center.

Those attending the April 29 event will be able to enjoy complimentary coffee and baked goods made fresh by Kathleen McKeever of Frost Bakery. Door prizes will also be available upon attendance.

You can RSVP to the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/484190918644838/

