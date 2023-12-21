This weekend is brimming with exciting events for people of all ages and interests! From festive celebrations to educational experiences, there's something to cater to every taste. Check out the variety of activities that you can enjoy with your friends and family, and make the most out of your weekend. For a full event listing, be sure to visit riverbender.com/events.

Step into a winter wonderland at the 3rd Annual Boonies Farm Christmas event. This cherished event promises to light up your holiday season with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, a tractor-drawn wagon ride with Santa, and an array of activities for the entire family. It's a celebration that will leave you with memories to cherish for years to come.

The Holiday Cheers Market is the perfect spot for last-minute holiday shopping. Every Saturday from Thanksgiving to Christmas, the Old Bakery Beer Company transforms into a bustling marketplace featuring local artisans and growers. Whether you're on the hunt for unique gifts or just enjoying the festive atmosphere, this market is sure to spread holiday cheer!

Gather around the fire for a cozy storytelling session at the Smores And Stories event at Pere Marquette State Park. Enjoy the warmth of the fire, the sweetness of s'mores, and the excitement of tales under the open sky. It's a free event that welcomes leashed pets, making it perfect for the whole family, including your furry friends!

Join the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building for a morning filled with fun and learning. An excellent opportunity for the little ones to engage and socialize while parents connect with others in the community.

Looking for a unique wintertime activity? Although the trails are closed, The Nature Institute in Godfrey offers private guided hikes throughout the winter for groups of up to 10 people.

Calling all gamers! Don't miss the Nintendo Switch Saturdays at the Teen Room in Granite City. It's an excellent way for grades 7-12 to meet fellow gamers and have some fun.

Enjoy the festive atmosphere with a local band at Porch Cafe Christmas at the Regal Beagle in Godfrey. Bring your friends and family along for a musical evening to celebrate the holiday season.

Don't forget, if you've got an event coming up and you'd like to spread the word, sign in and submit your event today!

