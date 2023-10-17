Event Set At National Great Rivers Museum With Goal To Engage Youth For Tomorrow’s Future Maritime Leaders
ALTON – RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event in partnership with the maritime industry at the National Great Rivers Museum. Wednesday, October 18, approximately 165 students from six area high schools will attend. The event will be from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students will engage with industry representatives by participating in interactive stations at the National Great Rivers Museum. The stations are designed to show a snapshot of what a career on the river entails. Stations include everything from line throwing and handling, learning about commodities shipped on the river, firefighting, handling safety equipment and more.
Marine industry partners for this event include:
Alberici
Ceres Barge Lines & Ceres Consulting
Waterways Council, Inc.
Mike’s
ADM
Osage Marine Services
Ingram
5R Enterprises, LLC
US Army Corps of Engineers (STL District)
HUMCO Marine Products
An exciting addition to this program is a behind-the-scenes tour of the Melvin Price Lock and Dam including a trip up to the “Crows’ Nest.”
To learn more about the event, contact Errin Howard via email or phone. For more information about RiverWorks Discovery and Who Works the Rivers, visit www.riverworksdiscovery.org.
More like this:
Related Video: