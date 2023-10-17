ALTON RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event in partnership with the maritime industry at the National Great Rivers Museum. Wednesday, October 18, approximately 165 students from six area high schools will attend. The event will be from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Students will engage with industry representatives by participating in interactive stations at the National Great Rivers Museum. The stations are designed to show a snapshot of what a career on the river entails. Stations include everything from line throwing and handling, learning about commodities shipped on the river, firefighting, handling safety equipment and more.

Marine industry partners for this event include:

Alberici

Ceres Barge Lines & Ceres Consulting

Waterways Council, Inc.

Mike’s

ADM

Osage Marine Services

Ingram

5R Enterprises, LLC

US Army Corps of Engineers (STL District)

HUMCO Marine Products

An exciting addition to this program is a behind-the-scenes tour of the Melvin Price Lock and Dam including a trip up to the “Crows’ Nest.”

To learn more about the event, contact Errin Howard via email or phone. For more information about RiverWorks Discovery and Who Works the Rivers, visit www.riverworksdiscovery.org.

