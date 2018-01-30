GODFREY – Kindermusik evening classes are now open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Feb. 2.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The first session begins Wednesday, Feb. 2 and continues through Feb. 28. Session two will be held March 7 through March 28, and a third session runs April 4 through April 25.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a fee of $12, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the

Ringhausen Music Building on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with Pre-K national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps

make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit www.lc.edu/music for more information.

