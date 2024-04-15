EDWARDSVILLE - Evelynn Morris might only be in the second grade, but she already knows the value of hard work.

For her kindness and ambition, Evelynn Morris is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Leclaire Elementary School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Morris has put in “great effort” to become a faster reader, her teacher said. The work has paid off, and Morris now loves reading. She also tries to be a “fantastic role model” for her friends and peers. When new students arrive, Morris is the first to volunteer to help them out and show them the ropes of Leclaire Elementary School.

She loves being a Leclaire Leopard. It’s important to her to be kind and respectful to her friends, and she always is.

“It’s very special because I love Leclaire and so does everyone else,” Morris explained. “When you are nice to people and show them kindness, others like to be around you.”

Morris loves math class and spending time with the teachers at Leclaire. She has enjoyed this year’s health lessons, which focused primarily on kindness. Her favorite thing in the world is “when someone makes me laugh.”

In her free time, Morris likes playing magic games with her neighbor and reading about Taylor Swift. She wants to be either an artist or a famous singer when she grows up.

Congratulations to Evelynn for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

