GODFREY – Evangelical School is excited to announce its Open House event, inviting members of the community to explore our campus and learn more about our educational programs. Whether you are a prospective student, a current family member, or a community member interested in learning more about our school, we welcome you to join us for this special event.

Scheduled for Monday, April 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Open House offers an excellent opportunity for parents, students, and community members to experience firsthand the vibrant atmosphere and innovative learning environment that Evangelical offers.

During the event, guests will have the chance to: Tour our state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, library, and recreational areas.

Meet our dedicated faculty and staff who provide an exceptional educational experience and support to all students preschool through 8th grade.

Learn about our academic programs, including IReady Math curriculum and HMH Reading curriculum.

Our Christian education program includes a weekly worship service and religion class.

Discover the various resources and support services available to students and families.

Learn about our expanded sports program, service projects, activities, and clubs.

View a showcase of student work lining the hallways and in the classrooms.

Enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria, hosted by the school board.

Evangelical School is proud to be a cornerstone of the Riverbend community, and we believe that collaboration and engagement with our neighbors are essential for fostering a thriving educational environment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover all that Evangelical has to offer! We look forward to welcoming you to our Open House and sharing the excitement of our educational journey with you.

For more information, please contact Amanda Macias at amacias@evangelical-school.org or call 1-618-466-1599.

Also, mark your calendars for May 3-4 when Evangelical will host Eaglefest! This community event will feature live local bands, inflatables, games, food, beverage, beer tent, raffles and auction. Plus, be sure to sign up now for the bags tournament. Click here for information about tickets, sponsorship opportunities and donating.

About Evangelical School:

Evangelical School is committed to providing a total educational experience for each student. While we believe in the importance of having a solid foundation of knowledge in core subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies, we also recognize the importance of a varied curriculum. Through our Discipline With Purpose program and religious instruction, we teach moral values and build strong character. Promoting high standards, students, parents, and staff share the responsibility for advancing the school’s vision. For additional information, visit the school website.

