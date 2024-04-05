GODFREY - Evangelical Elementary School will host their True Colors Music Trivia Night on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Cyndi Lauper-themed trivia night will encourage participants to test their music knowledge, all while raising money for the school. Principal Amanda Macias explained that every table will have an assigned color as they compete for bragging rights on April 13 at the Godfrey KC Hall.

“It’ll just be a fun night out,” Macias said. “We’re really excited and just want to offer it up to anyone to come out and join us in a night of fun and music and probably some dancing, I’m sure, and dress-up.”

Beer and soft drinks will be provided, with other drinks available for purchase. Competitors are encouraged to bring their own snacks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macias noted there will be a few other games played throughout the night, all emceed by Craig Lombardi. The goal is to have fun while supporting Evangelical students.

“The reason that we do the music trivia fundraiser in the first place is because we are trying to raise funds for better technology and new curriculums,” she said. “Any fundraiser that we do goes towards technology expenses and curriculum expenses here at Evangelical.”

The school is currently working to build up their English/Language Arts curriculum. They also hope to update their phone system. Macias said they rely on community support to make this possible.

“We couldn’t do it without every stakeholder that we have,” she added. “Here at Evangelical, we pride ourselves in trying to keep tuition a little lower and make sure that we are a school that can provide a Christian education for students that doesn’t necessarily break the bank all the time…There are things around here that we do need help with, and we do kind of rely on the community and the parents and other stakeholders to come together and give us the support we need to make these things happen for the students here at Evan.”

Tickets to the True Colors Music Trivia Night cost $30 or $240 for a table of eight. For more information, call 618-466-1599 or email abloemker@evangelical-school.org.

More like this: