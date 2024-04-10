GODFREY - Students at Evangelical Elementary School turned their eyes to the sky for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Amanda Macias, the principal, explained that an Eclipse Committee organized the event for the school, complete with special t-shirts, cookies and more. She said it was an important experience for students and teachers to be able to share this “monumental moment” together.

“It’s important for students to experience these historical events and even more special when they can do it together,” Macias said.

In the months leading up to the eclipse, students competed to design a t-shirt, and the winning design was worn by all students pre-k through eighth grade on April 8. Students also enjoyed eclipse cookies from Duke’s Bakery and posed for an all-school picture before the eclipse at 2 p.m.

“They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives,” Macias added.

