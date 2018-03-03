ALTON - The Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition held their 35th annual breakfast Saturday at the Best Western Premier.

Each year the funds raised from the breakfast go towards putting new books into school libraries. Each year the books focus on different subject matter, such as important female historical figures. This year the book “Girls Who Code - Learn to Code and Change the World” is being donated to help encourage the STEM academics among young women.

Margarette Trushel, Director of the Oasis Women’s Center, said there are many women who played vital roles in the area’s history.

“There are so many incredible women in our community who dedicated themselves to making things better for their families, children, themselves and the whole community,” Trushel said.

This year's theme, "Nevertheless She Persisted," honored women who fight against all forms of discrimination against women. The morning included historical representations of women who were active and crucial in local history. Ann Bromaghim presented Eva McDonald, Shirley Scott presented Ruth Pippins and Shirely Johnson presented Grace Monroe.

Mayor of Alton Brant Walker said the ideas which the coalition encourages are tremendously important to the women and girls in the community.

“Any organization that promotes women and girls to reach their maximum potential is incredible,” Mayor Walker said. “if you want to change any cycle you’re in, any cycle of poverty, any cycle of violence, you can through education. Thank you all for promoting education and taking up the women’s cause and pushing women and girls to do the best that they can and to realize their full potential.”

The morning also included the presentation of the Women Who Make a Difference Awards were also presented to Joanne Adams and Vera Gray.

