Eunice Smith Student Has Experience Of Lifetime With Famous Female Astronaut

ALTON - Nariah, an Eunice Smith Elementary student, had an experience of a lifetime recently at Principia College.

Nariah portrayed Astronaut Mae Jemison at the school's Living Museum event on March 10. As good fortune would have it, Dr. Jemison spoke at Principia College that night and Nariah got to meet her in person.

Dr. Jemison traveled to space aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

She became the first African-American woman to travel into space when she served as a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992. Jemison joined NASA's astronaut corps in 1987 and was selected to serve for the STS-47 mission, during which the Endeavour orbited the Earth for nearly eight days on September 12–20, 1992.

Born in Alabama and raised in Chicago, Jemison graduated from Stanford University with degrees in chemical engineering as well as African and African-American studies. She then earned her medical degree from Cornell University. Jemison was a doctor for the Peace Corps in Liberia and Sierra Leone from 1983 until 1985 and worked as a general practitioner. In pursuit of becoming an astronaut, she applied to NASA.

Jemison left NASA in 1993 and founded a technology research company. She later formed a non-profit educational foundation and through the foundation is the principal of the 100 Year Starship project funded by DARPA.

Jemison also wrote several books for children and appeared on television several times, including in a 1993 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. She holds several honorary doctorates and has been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame.

She is an extremely accomplished physician, author, educator, advocate - and most importantly, Nariah's hero!

