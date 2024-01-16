ALTON - Ethan Bazzell of Emergency Medical Services is Alton Memorial Hospital’s January Employee of the Month, receiving the award Jan. 15 from Dave Braasch and EMS manager Jason Bowman.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bowman said that “Ethan is a true professional in his field, both with patient care and when it comes to his teamwork with his fellow co-workers. You can always find a smile on Ethan’s face and he leads by example.”

Squad leader Mike Mulrean says that “Ethan is always willing to help out in any department and looks for solutions to new ideas in the department.”

Ethan is also working tirelessly to complete his Paramedic degree with working full time.

More like this: