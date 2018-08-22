SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - An estimated 2,500 people packed the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Sunday at Edwardsville High School.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. program.

"It was again a wonderful time," Edwardsville Police Major Mike Fillback said. "The weather was fantastic and we had a lot of support from the public. They estimated about 2,500 people and 350–400 vehicles for the car show."

Major Fillback praised Edwardsville Police Officer Doug Renth and the rest of the officers and volunteers who put together the D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.

"It was a great event and everyone I saw seemed to really enjoy it," Fillback said. "As always, this event could not be possible without the hard work of those officers, volunteers and the citizens who support it each year."

