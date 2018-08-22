Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - An estimated 2,500 people packed the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Sunday at Edwardsville High School.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. program.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was again a wonderful time," Edwardsville Police Major Mike Fillback said. "The weather was fantastic and we had a lot of support from the public. They estimated about 2,500 people and 350–400 vehicles for the car show."

Major Fillback praised Edwardsville Police Officer Doug Renth and the rest of the officers and volunteers who put together the D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.

"It was a great event and everyone I saw seemed to really enjoy it," Fillback said. "As always, this event could not be possible without the hard work of those officers, volunteers and the citizens who support it each year."

More like this:

Feb 1, 2024 - Vehicle Gets Stuck In Concrete On Illinois 159 And Troy Road In Edwardsville

Yesterday - Alton Main Street Seeks Car Club Partner In Order To Continue The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

Aug 14, 2023 - D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show Returns For 31st Year

Dec 15, 2023 - Glen Carbon Police Report Robbery At Best Buy, Four In Custody

Sep 20, 2023 - Randy Gori and the Kicks on 66 Car Show: "His Legacy Lives On"

 