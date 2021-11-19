STAUNTON - The estate of a Staunton man has filed suit in circuit court against a driver who had no insurance at the time of a traffic crash.

Dawn Rae, the administrator of the estate of the deceased, Jason Rae, 45, has named Tori Koleff, also of Staunton, in the suit.

The suit claims that Rae was southbound, driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Illinois Route 4 in Olive Township and Koliff was driving a 2007 Ford Edge eastbound on Possum Hill Road when the collision occurred on Nov. 12, 2019. Rae died in St. Louis University Hospital on Nov. 20, 2019.

The suit claims, among other things, that Koliff failed to keep a proper lookout, was distracted, ran a stop sign, failed to yield right of way, and was driving at an unreasonable rate of speed for the circumstances.

Koleff, 28, received tickets for allegedly disobeying a traffic control device, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving on an expired license.

The estate is asking for more than $50,000 in damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of a normal life prior to his death.

Koleff could not be reached for comment. Rae is represented by Michael Glisson of Alton. The suit was filed on Nov. 19.

