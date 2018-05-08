ELSAH - Escape to Elsah and celebrate spring with music, local crafters and historic walking tours during the Second Annual Elsah Spring Festival Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20.

More than 40 arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and musicians will highlight the festival in the historic river community of Elsah. Located on the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway between Alton and Grafton, Elsah is known as the “village where time stood still.” The entire village is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic buildings throughout the village will be open for tours including the Elsah General Store, the Village of Elsah Museum, Christian Science Church, Elsah United Methodist Church, Farley’s Music Hall, The Menke House and the Elsah School. The historic Ice House and Rumsford Fireplace will be highlighted stops on historic tours as will Elsah’s constructed wetlands which features native water plants. Historic walking tours will be available on the hour both Saturday and Sunday starting at the Green Tree Inn, 15 Mill St.

Local vendors include photography, steam punk jewelry, pour painting, pottery, fairy gardens, stained glass, reproduction furniture, handmade jewelry, paintings, local authors, a variety of arts and crafts and much more. Food vendors include My Just Desserts, Pig On A Wing, Poputopia and Mahalo Shaved Ice.

Music will be provided by Barry Cloyd and The Mound City Slickers. The entertainment will take place in the Gazebo located directly behind the Green Tree Inn. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the music.

The Green Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast Inn at 15 Mill St., will be open providing homemade snacks. The Green Tree Inn on-site antique shop will also be open. Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, 12 Selma St., will also be open and visitors are encouraged to stop by for a refreshing beverage and to register to win a free night stay in Elsah. The Elsah General Store will also be open during the festival. This actual working store sells essential items along with 50 flavors of vintage bottled soda, old fashioned candy, ice cream, pottery, cards, books, collectibles, and The Goodies Table. Located in an 1870’s storefront with its original counters and floors, visiting the store is like taking a step back in time.

“Elsah is so beautiful in the spring and we want to encourage people to come see what Elsah has to offer,” said event organizer Connie Davis, owner of Green Tree Inn. “Take a weekend drive down the River Road and stop in Elsah for a tour, great food, music and more. Hopefully folks will plan a return visit to stay at one of our bed and breakfast inns.”

For a full schedule of events and vendors at the Elsah Spring Festival, please visit: www.EscapetoElsah.com/events or contact Connie Davis at 618-374-2821 for additional information.

