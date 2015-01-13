Edwardsville Senior Citizens - A Perfect Experience, hosted by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department, invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us on a Historic Home Tour on Tuesday, February 10th or Thursday, February 12th. This trip includes a guided tour of the Campbell House, Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion, and the Cupples House. It also includes lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in St. Louis.

Our St. Louis Historic Home tour will start at Campbell House. Built in 1851, the first house in the elegant Lucas Place neighborhood. The second home we will tour is the Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion. Built in 1849, this is the place to get a firsthand experience of St. Louis’ French heritage. The last home we will visit is the Cupples House located on the St. Louis University Campus. Built in 1890, it was built with amazing detail with neo-gothic twist and Victorian architecture. Due to the historic nature of the homes there are no elevators and participants will need to be able to go up and down several flights of stairs. When placing registration please pick one of the three options for lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory: 1.Spinach and Cheese Ravioli 2.Baked Lasagna or 3.Fettuccine Alfredo

This trip departs from the Eden Church Parking Lot (next door to the Main St. Community Center on 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) at 9:15am on Tuesday, February 10th or Thursday, February 12th and will return at approximately 4:15pm. Cost per participant is $55 and covers transportation, lunch at The Old Spaghetti Factory, and the home tours. Reservations are requested by Wednesday, January 28th. No refunds will be issued after this date.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “E.S.C.A.P.E.” on the envelope.

